Dangerous Driving 2 announced, goes open world

Alex Ward, Fiona Sperry and the rest of the folks at Three Fields Entertainment started out by making the explosive golf game Dangerous Golf, but have gradually moved closer to what the Criterion-founders built their reputation with many years ago; the Burnout franchise. Where Danger Zone and Danger Zone 2 took some serious inspiration from Burnout's Crash mode, their latest game, Dangerous Driving, focused on the intense and brutal races. That's why we aren't especially surprised by today's announcement.

Three Fields Entertainment has revealed that Dangerous Driving 2 is in development and that it'll launch on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch this Holiday. Those of you living in the United States or are just going to PAX East next week won't have to wait that long though, as the game will be playable on the show floor. It definitely seems like it'll be worth going or hearing people's thoughts about the demo because several of the original's shortcomings might have been fixed due to this sequel being open-world. This doesn't just let you take on the races and challenges in whatever order you want, but also freely play around with the crash mechanics both alone and in split-screen.

Alex Ward seems to indicate that Spotify-integration will be an integral part of the game this time as well, as he says we can look forward to "new features our fans have been clamouring for such as Nintendo Switch support and split-screen, building on the innovations we as game makers are passionate about including interactive music and emergent game modes as well as addressing the areas we weren't happy with in the last game", so we're hopeful that the studio will continue to build upon the success and fill the empty Burnout-space in our hearts this fall.