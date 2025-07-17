Danger Mouse celebrates 45 years of spy action by making a comeback in a video game

If you grew up in the 80s and watched a lot of cartoons, you'll surely remember Danger Mouse. A British spy show starring a mouse that was entertaining for all ages. Kids loved it because it was so edgy, and adults for all the delightful parodies of British spy shows from the same era.

As the series turns 45 in 2026, Art of Play, Boat Rocker Media and the BBC are celebrating the occasion in the best way possible - with a video game. It will be a side-scrolling action adventure released for PC, PlayStation, Switch and Xbox next year and is to be funded via Kickstarter.

The fundraising starts on October 1 and until then we'll have to make do with the official website and a short teaser trailer.