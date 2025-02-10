Danger and glory is the theme of the latest F1 teaser

HQ

This summer is set to be a massive one for cinemagoers. The Fantastic Four are making their entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Superman is properly kicking off the DC Universe, Jurassic World is being reborn, the How to Train Your Dragon live-action adaptation will debut, Ana de Armas will expand the John Wick franchise, and amid countless others, Brad Pitt and the Top Gun: Maverick director are teaming up for a Formula 1 film.

The movie, known simply as F1, is expected to arrive in cinemas in late June on the 27th, and on top of starring Pitt in the leading role, the Joseph Kosinski-directed film also features Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, Kim Bodnia, and Javier Bardem.

The movie is being produced by some who are familiar with the motorsport, including Lewis Hamilton, and it has been filmed on-site at several Grand Prix over the past couple of years. We've seen snippets of the film in the past, and considering it was the Super Bowl over the last night, another teaser has just made its arrival.

Check that out below for a further example as to why F1 should be near the top of your most anticipated film list for this coming summer.