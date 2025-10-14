D'Angelo, neo-soul icon, passes away at 51 The Grammy-winning artist who reshaped R&B has died "after a prolonged and courageous battle with cancer."

HQ We just got the news that D'Angelo, the acclaimed neo-soul singer whose voice defined a generation of modern R&B, has died "after a prolonged and courageous battle with cancer," according to reports citing his family. Known for his blend of gospel roots and sensual melodies, he rose to prominence in the 1990s with his breakthrough debut Brown Sugar, later cementing his place in music history with Voodoo and Black Messiah. His artistry inspired countless musicians who saw in him the bridge between classic soul and contemporary sound. During the last hour, tributes have poured in from across the industry, celebrating a visionary who changed the course of modern music. Rest in peace, D'Angelo.