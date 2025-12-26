Danganronpa series surpasses 10 million copies sold

HQ

On 25 November 2010 Spike Chunsoft released a rather unique title for PSP called Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc, a mystery visual novel where a group of students are trapped in a school and forced to participate in a deadly game. To escape, they must commit murder and deceive the others during trials full of investigation, logic and psychological twists and turns. Absolute madness and unbridled creative bravery from which many have since imbibed.

Since then, five more Danganronpa titles have been released (three main titles and two spin-offs), as well as expanding into other formats such as light novels, manga, an anime series and lots of merchandising. A new instalment, Danganronpa 2x2, is coming to PC and consoles next year on a cushion of success, as the studio and publisher now confirms that the series has sold a total of more than 10 million copies in its 15 years of existence.

Not bad, right? And it looks like Danganropa 2x2 won't be the end either, as Spike Chunsoft promises to "continue to elevate the Danganronpa franchise with a variety of products and initiatives."

Have you played the Danganronpa games - which is your favourite?