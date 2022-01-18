Danganronpa is finally on Xbox and goes straight to Game Pass

HQ

We already suspected that Microsoft will announce the games coming to Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass this latter half of January later today, but one of the most noteworthy things about the update has been revealed early.

Because the Anniversary Edition of Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc has launched on the Xbox Store out of nowhere. Not only that, the listing also reveals that the game comes straight to Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass.

That's right. After eleven years of begging, Spike Chunsoft and NIS Europe have finally granted the wishes of getting the Danganronpa games on Xbox. If Yakuza was any indication, this won't be the first and last of Monokuma and crew's crazy games we see on Microsoft's consoles either.

Which other Danganronpa games must make the jump to Xbox as well?