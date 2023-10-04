Dang, developer of Boomerang X, is shutting down

HQ

It's not easy being an indie developer. To this end, Dang, the indie team who created Boomerang X, has announced that due to lack of funding, it is having to close down, with its developers heading in separate directions.

As per a post on X, Dang states, "Unfortunately we were not able to find funding for our next game and we are out of money. We're not writing off the possibility of working on some small stuff together in the future but for now we're all going our separate ways."

Some fans have posed the question as to whether Dang could look to crowdfund for its upcoming project, to which the developer added, "we've discussed it before but it's never quite made sense for our situation, unfortunately".

In terms of what this means for Boomerang X, Dang states that the game will continue to remain on sale on Steam.