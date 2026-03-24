Danes head to polls on Tuesday in election shaped by Trump's Greenland rhetoric

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Voters in Denmark just began casting ballots in a parliamentary election that could determine whether Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen secures a third term in office.

The vote has been influenced by tensions with Donald Trump over Greenland, after renewed US interest in the Arctic island earlier this year. Frederiksen's firm stance (insisting "Greenland is not for sale") initially boosted her popularity.

However, domestic issues have taken center stage during the campaign. Rising living costs, debates over immigration, and a proposed wealth tax have divided voters, while her Social Democrats are projected to deliver their weakest result in decades.

Despite this, Frederiksen remains the favorite to form the next government, even if her bloc falls short of a parliamentary majority. Denmark's system allows minority governments, meaning coalition-building will be key.

A pivotal role could fall to Lars Løkke Rasmussen, leader of the centrist Moderates party, whose support may determine whether Frederiksen stays in power or a right-leaning coalition emerges.

Voting just started ​at 8 a.m. local time and polling stations close at 8 p.m., with exit polls due shortly after. We will update this story as soon as we get the results.