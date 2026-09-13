Dandelion will return in The Witcher 4, but don't expect him to feature much in Songs of the Past

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The final expansion for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is on the horizon. Next year, Geralt gets one last adventure before handing the reins over to Ciri in Songs of the Past. We'll travel to Letten, a new open-world region which has a connection with one of Geralt's oldest friends in Dandelion.

As Letten is the bard's family home, you'd think he'd have quite a big role to play in the story of Songs of the Past. According to his Polish voice actor Jacek Kopczyński, though, that may not be the case. As reported on the Facebook page Wiedźminlandia (via Wccftech), Kopczyński revealed that he has recorded new voice lines for Dandelion, but not for the new expansion. Instead, he's only been called in for The Witcher 4, confirming his appearance in the upcoming game.

"Regarding the upcoming expansion for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, titled 'Songs of the Past', the actor mentioned that he is still waiting for an invitation to the studio to read the script and record lines, as he has not been brought in yet. This is notable because information previously surfaced indicating CD Projekt RED plans to invite both Kopczyński and Jacek Rozenk (the Polish voice of Geralt) for a stream dedicated to the expansion," reads the post on social media from Wiedźminlandia.

Kopczyński could just be covering his involvement here, but considering he revealed he's been doing work for The Witcher 4, that seems doubtful. We're not far from the release window for Songs of the Past, and you'd expect Dandelion to have been voiced by now if he had a significant role. Maybe, just as the case was for Blood & Wine, he just has more of a cameo appearance. Either way, Geralt's last ride won't feel the same without his best bud.