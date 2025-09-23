Dandadan Season 2

HQ

Ghosts, demons, aliens and conspiracies? These supernatural phenomena are small potatoes for high school students Momo and Okarun, an unexpected pair who take the opportunity to save the world in between homework and teenage mischief. As well as confronting dangers from different dimensions, they must also confront their increasingly intense feelings for each other and, with the help of new additions to their little ghost-hunting family, they take the world - and the hearts of the audience - by storm. Dandadan has become something of a worldwide phenomenon since it was translated into anime format on Netflix and the second season, which just finished this week, proves it's here to stay.

Season two picks up right where the first left off, making this season really just the second half of a moderate 24-episode season. But Dandadan is not just any shounen anime! Already in the first half, the studio Science Saru - which is also behind gems like Devilman Crybaby and Scott Pilgrim Takes Off - proved that they could translate an already crazy manga into an animated masterpiece. Last season was a firework of exuberant creativity and this new instalment of Dandadan is even crazier. Even more explosive. Even more cliffhanger-packed. Even sweeter. It's the kind of show that switches between the silly and the ultra-awesome so quickly that sometimes you can't tell the difference.

The blend of freaky slapstick action and intimate moments is brilliant.

Dandadan is an eccentric display of how well SARU mixes different genres, tones and styles. Exorcisms, cult horror, Gundam, and Godzilla are mixed with sleazy slice of life romance and pure slapstick with as much precision as passion. It's clear that SARU respects Yukinobu Tatsu's model, while adding surprising nuances that elevate an already brilliant manga. The same can be said for Kensuke Ushio's genre-switching soundtrack, which jumps between electronic ballads to classical music (the section where the characters battle Beethoven and Mozart to the Ninth Symphony is particularly spectacular). It feels like the balance shouldn't be possible, but this is brilliantly handled from start to finish.

What makes Dandadan such a lovable story, though, is of course the characters and especially the sweet love story between the impulsive Momo and the outcast Okarun. There's something so believably edgy and tender in this romance that you sometimes forget that 80% of this anime is fights with demons and aliens alike. The way these goofballs constantly lift and inspire each other, without ever acknowledging how they actually feel about each other, is clever in that classic "kiss each other then" way. Of course, these main characters are reinforced by hilarious side characters, with Kinta quickly becoming a favourite.

The season has some pacing issues towards its middle section and the Evil Eye storyline got a bit drawn out, but overall I have very little to complain about here. Dandadan (both seasons) is an animated triumph, an action-packed homage to popular culture, a celebration of the outcast nerds who refuse to give in to the cruel world around them. Dandadan is as loving as it is lovingly treated, so if you've missed this anime gem, it's time to swallow this adrenaline-fuelled happy pill and just enjoy the ride.

