Dancing the Bee Gees as his two-year football ban ends: the best player presentation of the year

Alejandro Darío Gómez, better known as Papu Gómez, Argentinian forward previously from Monza, Sevilla, Atalanta or Ukranian club Metalist Kharkiv, is close to finishing his two-year ban from football. The player was found guilty of doping, testing positive on October 2022 while playing in Sevilla, in a sesason where he eventually won Europa League.

He had taken Terbutaline, a drug that is usually used for asthma medications or bronchospasm crisis. This happened only two months before World Cup 2022, where Gómez made two appearances in the squad that later won the title. As a result, he was given a two-year ban by the Spanish Anti-Doping Commissionthat, and it will end in October 2025. By then, the 37-year-old will be allowed to join the Serie B team Padova, in Veneto, a club that was last seen in first division in 1996.

Gómez will only be allowed to train with the rest of team after August 19. The announcement of the signing of Gómez, as a free agent, was made earlier last month, and signs for two years. And now, Padova has filmed a presentation video of Gómez walking around Padova using the meaningful song 'Stayin' Alive' by the Bee Gees.