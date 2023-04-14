Dancing Peacemaker Bobble Figure up on Kickstarter

When it comes to dark humor and superheroes, nothing beats The Boys and Deadpool. At least that was true until last year when James Gunn unleashed the antihero Peacemaker (played by John Cena) in his own hilarious TV series. It turned out to be a true challenger to the former two franchises, mixing over-the-top violence with savage humor and great storylines, something that resulted in a huge success amongst both critics and viewers.

Unfortunately, it seems like we'll have to wait until at least 2025 for a proper sequel, but at least we have a spinoff called Waller to look forward to before that, in which Peacemaker will return. But if you really need something to sooth your Peacemaker itch, Cryptozoic Entertainment has something in store for you.

They have now launched an almost fully funded Kickstarter campaign for a Dancing Peacemaker Bobble Figure based on John Cena's dance moves in the opening credits to the Norwegian band Wig Wam's glam rock hit "Do ya really wanna taste it?". Three editions are available, one regular, one with a lot of blood that's only available through Cryptozoic Entertainment and one golden that's completely Kickstarter exclusive.

Head over this way to check it out and perhaps make a pledge.