Dances with Wolves, Green Mile, and Red Dead Redemption 2 actor Graham Greene has passed away

Actor Graham Greene has sadly passed away at the age of 73. Having started his career in the 1970s, Greene was an Academy award-nominated actor for his role in Dances with Wolves, in which he played Kicking Bird.

Greene's role in the 1990 Kevin Costner Western really kicked open the doors for his Hollywood career, and he went on to star in Maverick alongside Mel Gibson and Jodie Foster, as well as Die Hard with a Vengeance, The Green Mile, Molly's Game, and more. He also was part of more recent television series, including Tulsa King and 1883. Video game fans will also know Greene for his time as Rains Fall in Rockstar's Red Dead Redemption 2.

Greene passed away in a Toronto hospital on the first of September after a battle with a long illness. "He was a great man of morals, ethics and character and will be eternally missed," Greene's agent told Deadline. "You are finally free."

RIP Graham Greene.