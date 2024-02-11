Danai Gurira sheds light on the title of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live

HQ

With the highly-anticipated spin-off series The Ones Who Live set to premiere on 25th February, Walking Dead stars Danai Gurira and Andrew Lincoln have been busy speaking to the press.

In a recent interview with ComicBook.com, Gurira shed some light on the show's title. She told the outlet: "I don't think they see it as that. I don't thing they see it as where we go. Things go bad. I think that's all they're thinking about it. We're the ones who live, which we had in the coda and thankfully got to make the title of this show, It's not just about the ones who are alive, its about those who are living inside of us."

"Those that we carry their souls, their spirits. The connection that we have to them rather, it's very real inside of us," she added. "You know, the essence of who they were in the effect they had on us. And, the way that they contributed to everyone into the group and for the life of all of us. And for any of us to survive, we've got that. We've all survived. And that being a core thing that keeps us going is that connection."

Later in the interview, she also give insight into the process of writing and producing an episode of the show herself. She said: "It was a lot of work, and of course it was going on simultaneously with all the other work that one has to do in this show. We had already arced the series, the three of us, so we knew what this episode needed to be. And of course, there's a process of getting the episode to where you want it to be, and Gimple was like, 'She's the showrunner of that episode, don't come to talk to me.' And so I was the point person for the episode, which allowed me to have a vision on it, but it was very collaborative."