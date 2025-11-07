Dana White says he'll be keeping an eye on former WWE star headed to UFC

HQ

UFC boss Dana White has his eye on someone who could be a major success story in the world of combat sports. Coming from an Olympic wrestling background and being the youngest to win gold in the sport, Gable Stevenson has been a talent many have had their eye on.

Initially, Stevenson went to WWE, but now he has been training under UFC legend Jon Jones and looks like he's showing a lot of promise. Speaking on the Jim Rome Show (via SportsSkeeda), White had the following to say about the young talent:

"When somebody that's a physical freak, an incredible athlete, and a guy who has competed at the highest level, and then they start transitioning, in a combat sport like this, it is very interesting," White said. "We are definitely keeping our eye on him, and we'll see how this plays out."

We've seen somewhat of a mixed bag when it comes to wrestlers entering the UFC. Brock Lesnar proved a whirlwind in the sport, whereas CM Punk had a quick retreat from the world of "real" fighting, but White thinks Stevenson training with Jones gives him an edge.

"It is a great thing, actually. If you can get in and if you look at anybody in the history of boxing and the UFC, if you train with the best every day, those are usually the guys who become world champions," he said.

It's difficult to talk about Stevenson without mentioning the 2019 allegations of sexual assault that took him off his wrestling team. It was later determined that Stevenson and Minnesota teammate would not face charges, but these allegations have continued to follow Stevenson since.