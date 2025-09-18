Dana White confirms Conor McGregor "dead serious" about UFC White House return

HQ

Speaking on Impaulsive with Logan Paul, White revealed he has been in "non-stop" contact with the Irish star, who last fought in July 2021 against Dustin Poirier. McGregor, 37, suffered a broken leg in that bout but has made clear his intentions to return.

"Conor says he's coming back. He's in the [drug testing] pool, he's doing his thing, there's all kinds of footage of him training. He wants to fight on this White House card," White said, adding that official planning for the event will begin in February.

The UFC White House card, first revealed by President Donald Trump to celebrate America's 250th Independence anniversary, could serve as the perfect stage for McGregor's comeback, and potentially his last fight in the Octagon.

Potential opponents have been the subject of speculation, with Michael Chandler emerging as the frontrunner. The pair were scheduled to meet at UFC 303 in June 2024, but McGregor withdrew due to an injury.