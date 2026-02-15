Dan Trachtenberg's Paramount deal might not spell the end of his Predator plans

HQ

Recently, it was revealed that director Dan Trachtenberg, known for being the mastermind behind modern Predator with films like Prey and Predator: Badlands plus Predator: Killer of Killers under his belt, had signed a first-look deal with Paramount that many assumed meant he was done with the sci-fi series.

Predator, at the end of the day, is a Disney/20th Century-owned franchise, so teaming with Paramount would put boundaries between exploring the universe further. Oh will it?

Speaking with io9, Trachtenberg has revealed that his plans for the future of the Predator franchise may not be as finished as we would naturally assume. In full, Trachtenberg explains how this could be the case.

"It does not mean that. I am simultaneously figuring out all of the next steps for the Predator franchise. I'm in this moment that I was in when Prey came out, where I was like, 'What do I do next?' and got very excited about a Predator protagonist and got very excited about an animated movie with multiple time periods, and then they just happened to go at the same time. And so that's where I'm at with Predator now, is, 'Oh my God, there are so many exciting things we can do.'"

He does explain that the Paramount deal will allow him to make "some of the original movies that I've always had in my head and heart," but that Paramount also has "very cool IP and all that," with Trachtenberg concluding by explaining that "anything's on the table."

