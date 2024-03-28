Dan Stevens joins the animated Among Us show

HQ

Following the previous announcements that Ashley Johnson, Elijah Wood, Randall Park, and Yvette Nicole Brown would be joining the cast of the animated Among Us series as the Purple, Green, Red, and Orange characters respectively, now a second round of casting has been affirmed.

Downton Abbey and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire's Dan Stevens joins as the blue character, whereas Orange is the New Black and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse's Kimiko Glen joins as the Cyan character. Yellowjackets' Liv Hewson is also attached as the black character.

No doubt we can expect further casting news in the near future, and if that is the case, who would you like to see joining this show?