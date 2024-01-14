Dan Levy was offered the chance to play Ken in Barbie but was unable to take the role

HQ

In a recent interview with People Magazine, Dan Levy has revealed that he was given the opportunity to play one of the Kens in the Barbie movie.

Within the interview, Levy explained how the potential role of a life time was not meant to be. He told the outlet: "Logistically could not make it work despite desperately trying to. So, yeah, I guess I was I was technically unavailable to to do that."

"Does it haunt me when I sleep at night? Sometimes. It's not like it isn't like one of the biggest movies of all time. That was a tough, that was a tough day."

That said, Levy didn't hold back on his praise for the film and Greta Gerwig as a director. He said: "I think Greta had such a like wonderfully bizarre and and magical aesthetic idea of of what that movie was," he says of the Oscar nominee. "I would have loved to play in her world. I think the I think she is one of the great, young auteurs of our time."

Thanks, NME.