Dan Houser names Red Dead Redemption 2 Rockstar's greatest achievement

Rockstar has churned out plenty of knockout titles over the years, and not just the obvious ones like Grand Theft Auto, but also gems such as Bully and Table Tennis. But which game is truly their greatest work? That question was put to Dan Houser, one of Rockstar's co-founders, during LA Comic Con—and his reply?

"Red Dead 2, I think, was the best thing that I worked on, the best single kind of realization of sort of open-world storytelling thematic consistency, and understanding how the games are assembled to take you on an emotional journey."

Houser explained that while the GTA series may be Rockstar's flagship franchise, nothing has matched the emotional and technical heights of Red Dead Redemption 2. As he put it, the game blends every element into an unrivaled, deeply affecting whole. Whether Grand Theft Auto VI can top that Wild West masterpiece remains to be seen.

Which Rockstar game stands as your favorite?