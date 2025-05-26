Dan Harmon teases an exciting Rick and Morty reveal for Comic-Con

HQ

Rick and Morty certainly shows no sign of stopping down. As we dig into Season 8, and with Season 9, 10, 11, and 12 confirmed too, it seems the future is very bright for the adult animated show.

There are also spin-offs in the works, too. Dan Harmon - the co-creator of the original show - might not be involved in the Rick and Morty anime, but he is involved in something exciting he's looking to reveal at Comic-Con.

Speaking to us in an interview, Harmon said: "As far as spin-offs go, my big dream would be to announce something at Comic-Con a month from now that would turn out we've been working on for a while but that's just a dream."

"When I dream at night I dream of myself announcing things," Harmon continued. "But yeah there's something we've been working on that's coming up." Showrunner Scott Marder added: "Something's coming, I'm sure there'll be more to come, too."

So, it seems like we've not got long to wait before a big announcement could be made. Is the rumoured Rick and Morty movie getting an update? Another game, perhaps, or a spin-off show? Just like in the show itself, it seems the spin-off possibilities are nearly endless.

Check out our full interview with Dan Harmon and Scott Marder below: