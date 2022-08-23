Dan Harmon says that a Community movie has been pitched

HQ

We've been hearing various developments and news over the past few months about a potential Community movie coming down the line, but generally speaking, the idea of a movie has been more of a hopeful premise for fans, cast members, and even creator Dan Harmon. However, it seems like there is genuinely progress being made on this front as of late, as when speaking to Newsweek, Harmon stated:

"I will now say it's a matter of 'when.' I have been so careful about [saying] that. It would have been accurate three years ago to say 'it's a matter of when, not if.' The wheels have been in motion for that long."

For those wondering what stage this project is in, Harmon went a step further to add, "How about this for a concrete thing? There is an outline for it. There's a product put together and pitched out in the world. I guess that's how real it is."

Of course, don't expect this movie for quite some time if it does get picked up, as movies take a while to make, and as Harmon puts it, "it may be between one and eight years from now' -- which is how the industry works, especially when you factor in pandemics and whatnot," before continuing shortly after with, "It still doesn't mean there's going to be a movie tomorrow. It means there is definitely going to be one."

