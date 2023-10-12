Dan Harmon met with Zack Snyder about a Rick and Morty movie

HQ

A lot of people are Rick and Morty fans, including director Zack Snyder, by the looks of things. According to the series co-creator Dan Harmon, there was a meeting between him and Snyder, where the director wanted to get the project off the ground.

"He was totally a super fan and was just like, 'Is there any way I can help get that movie started by using my Snyder-ness?'" Harmon said to The Hollywood Reporter. "So, the Rick and Morty movie is coming as soon as Zack Snyder gets back from his vacation, because I want to start with a Snyder cut of that movie and then I want to do the director's cut of a Snyder cut release, so we can just have a six-hour Rick and Morty movie and three hours of it is in black and white."

In all seriousness, Harmon does seem to want the Rick and Morty movie to happen as badly as fans do. There's not even an outline of what it would look like yet, but there are some ideas Harmon has.

"My philosophy would be to just take a Rick and Morty adventure, and spend a bunch of extra money on it and make it 90 minutes long," Harmon said. "Not to try to earn its feature status by virtue of canonical dramatic tone shifts or anything like that, but rather to just make it a super badass episode of Rick and Morty."

What would you want to see in a Rick and Morty movie?