Dan Aykroyd: "There will be" another Ghostbusters movie

After the spectacular failure of the 2016 Ghostbusters reboot, Ghostbusters: Afterlife was well received and considered a smash hit. However, the sequel Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire fared somewhat worse, leaving many wondering what the future holds for the film series.

One person who is on top of this is Dan Aykroyd, who created the concept in 1984 together with Harold Ramis and, of course, also plays ghost buster Ray Stantz. When he recently appeared on the Talking Strange podcast, the discussion naturally turned to Ghostbusters, among other things, and he said (transcribed by the fan site Ghostbusters News) that a new film is coming at some point:

"Well, yeah, we sure could use pink slime at any time. We'll see what we do as far as the next Ghostbusters feature, and there will be one. It's just what avenue we're going to take. I think that given creative people in the world we're living in today, how can you not factor in some of what we're looking at in terms of the human species' execrable behavior. That may be looked at. Maybe it manifests itself in some kind of an evil formation. Not sure, you know, Jason (Reitman) is working with the creative crew there at Ghost Corps out there in Los Angeles. And I'll be very interested to see what emerges."

However, that's not the only Ghostbusters-related thing we have to look forward to, because there's also an animated series in the works, and apparently it will be released quite soon:

"We are doing a really neat animated Ghostbusters. It'll be coming out quite soon. The characters and the whole take and the look of Manhattan is really exciting. So, I think maybe there's an opportunity there for those writers to address some of the issues that we need to heal and move on with our lives."

You can check out the entire interview below, where Aykroyd also discusses whether his guest appearance in the movie Casper is considered Ghostbusters canon.