Dan Aykroyd still thinks the 2016 Ghostbusters reboot is great

Few films have been as criticised as Paul Feig's controversial, and by many fans derided, Ghostbusters reboot starring Kate McKinnon, Leslie Jones, Melissa McCarthy, and Kristen Wig.

The trailer for the movie quickly became one of the most downvoted in YouTube history and hordes of toxic comments have been written about it. But despite all the criticism, there is one person who is adamant that Paul Feig's Ghostbusters is an excellent movie.

Because Dan Aykroyd, the man who famously played one of the four original hunters in the first two films, still maintains that the four girls did a fantastic job and that Feig's vision was spot on. Views he reiterated in a recent interview with People Magazine.

"I liked the movie Paul Feig made with those spectacular women. I was mad at them at the time because I was supposed to be a producer on there and I didn't do my job and I didn't argue about costs. And it cost perhaps more than it should, and they all do. All these movies do.

"But boy, I liked that film. I thought that the villain at the end was great. I loved so much of it. And of course, Kate McKinnon and Leslie Jones and Melissa McCarthy and Kristen Wiig, you're never going to do better than that.

"So I go on the record as saying I'm so proud to have been able to license that movie and have a hand and have a part in it, and I'm fully supportive of it, and I don't besmirch it at all. I think it works really great amongst all the ones that have been made"

That Aykroyd is in a small minority with his views is beyond doubt, and the box office figures speak for themselves. The movie was a huge flop for Sony, but did it really deserve all the hate?

What are your thoughts on the 2016 Ghostbusters reboot, is it as bad as many would have you believe?