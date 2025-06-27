Damon and Baby is an action game, not a fighting title, from Arc System Works

Fighting fans are well aware of the developer Arc System Works, as the Japanese company has long been known for its pedigree in the genre and its array of quality and varied fighting games. While this won't change entirely, with projects like Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls on the way, it will somewhat be changing as the developer has unveiled an action game that it is describing as a "first step towards that future!"

Shown off as part of the Arc System Works Showcase, this game is known as Damon and Baby and it's a chaotic action game that follows a demon king who has been hit with a curse that means he can never be apart from a human child. With this hilarious and frightening situation in mind, the game explores how Damon (and Baby) go about breaking the curse and freeing each other from their torment.

In terms of gameplay, we can seemingly expect isometric and side-scrolling action that includes intense combat scenarios and bullet hell-like scenes where Damon fights back using melee and ranged weapons. There does also seem to be boss fights featured, and you can get a taste of all of this and more in the announcement trailer below.

There is no word on the game's release date as of yet.