Damien Chazelle's Babylon Tanks at the Box Office

Damien Chazelle's Babylon promises to be a wild ride of a film, but despite some crazy trailers, it appears it hasn't managed to sell a lot of seats at theatres. As reported by Deadline, despite a budget of $80 million the film has only managed to secure around $5.3 million in the first four days since it launched.

This is an incredibly awful start for the film, especially considering the star power attached to it. With Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Tobey Maguire all starring in Babylon, one could've expected a much better appearance at the box office.

Babylon has been nominated for a fair few Golden Globe awards, including Best Picture in the Musical or Comedy category. Even with this relative awards buzz, though, it'll take a mighty effort for the film to recover from the reputation a poor box office start provides.

Many are blaming the trailers for Babylon's fall, as although they showed a lot of crazy moments, they didn't tell audiences what the film was about, nor what the motivations of the characters are.