Damian Lillard from Milwaukee Bucks is the second NBA player this year, after Victor Wembanyama, to suffer one of the most feared injuries in basketball: a deep vein thrombosis in his right calf. He last played against Golden State Warriors a week ago, and had missed the last three games.

He is taking medication for the blood cot, and has to follow a strict treatment to ensure that he recover safely: playing with a thrombosis is dangerous, and "Damian ¡s health is our No. 1 priority", said by Bucks general manager Jon Horst, who is thankful that it was identified and medicated quickly.

Lillard was having a good season with the Bucks. While not at the level as the top scorer of the team Giannis Antetokounmpo, the 34-year-old point guard had earned his ningth place as an All-Star, lifted the NBA Cup last December, and were fifth in the West Conference (40/31) tied with Detroit Pistons. Finishing between the fist fourth will grant them home-court at the play-off, but Damian Lillard will most likely won't play them this year.