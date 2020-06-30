Damian Lillard is on the cover of NBA 2K21

You're watching Advertisements

2K just announced that Damian Lillard was one of the three athletes chosen to be on the cover of NBA 2K21 on current-gen consoles (this after being the cover star of NBA 2K Online 2).

All basketball fans remember Lillard's game-winning shot against Paul George last year, and 2K sure didn't forget it either. Fourth quarters clutch shots and an impressive mentality, Logo Lillard is definitely a great choice for their cover of the Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, Stadia and Xbox One versions of the game.

As noted, Damian Lillard is only one of three players chosen to be one of the faces of NBA 2K21. The two other athletes should be revealed very soon, but who would you like to see?

NBA 2K21 will be available for pre-orders on July 2.