Dambuster celebrates Dead Island 2 coming to Steam by making Dead Island: Riptide free to keep forever

Developer Dambuster Studios has announced that it is bringing Dead Island 2 to Steam in a couple of months. Originally debuting on PC as an Epic Games Store exclusive, the title will be shedding that exclusivity and coming to Valve's platform as soon as April 22, 2024.

To mark the occasion, it has been announced that anyone can head to Steam to claim a copy of Dead Island: Riptide to keep forever. The catch is that the game will only remain free to claim until 16:00 GMT / 17:00 CET on February 15, meaning you have another day to hop onto Steam and add the game to your library.

