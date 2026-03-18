Damaged Russian LNG tanker drifts into Libyan waters, Italy warns

HQ

A damaged Russian liquefied natural gas tanker, the Arctic Metagaz, has entered Libyan search and rescue waters after drifting in the Mediterranean for two weeks, according to Italian authorities.

Italy's civil protection agency warned that the main risk is a potential gas leak, although no release has been detected so far. Officials said it remains unclear how much LNG is still on board, with some of the cargo possibly already dispersed.

The vessel, linked by the EU to Russia's so-called "shadow fleet," is now under Libyan jurisdiction, complicating any intervention. Several southern European countries have already urged Brussels to act, citing the risk of a major environmental incident.