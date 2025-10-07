DALOAR Studios presents Frame Zero, a first-person supernatural horror title

We've just witnessed during the Out of Bounds event, a new digital presentation of indie titles developed in Spain in the run-up to this weekend's BCN Game Fest, the global announcement of the next game from the creators of The Occultist, Daloar Stusios. This time, they will put fear in our bodies with Frame Zero.

Although there is no release date yet, it seems that DALOAR will follow a similar narrative to that of the 2007 film [REC]. In Frame Zero we will be a news reporter who, along with her camera operator, go to cover the death of a reputed exorcist in an old apartment building. Once there, an evil presence begins to lurk in the shadows behind every corner. And when the reporter, Emma, disappears, only the cameraman, Daniel, can uncover the truth before it's too late.

An unsettling premise, no hard sell.It's a game of exploration and puzzles and making a video capture of it all, thanks to its specific mechanics, and it seems to inherit something from Alien Isolation as well.

A full release is expected in mid-2027. Check out the first images from Frame Zero below.