DALOAR studio prepares The Occultist for 2026 release on PC and consoles

Edit: We have corrected the wrong information about the release window of The Occultist, planned by DALOAR and Daedalic Entertaiment for 2026.

Many may have first heard of The Occultist from Gamereactor, as we were one of the first to interview its developers at Pentakill Studios, now rebranded as DALOAR. Since those first glimpses of the concept, when development was just beginning, a lot has happened, including a flirtation with Hollywood production companies to bring its story to the big screen. But we videogame fans are still waiting for its release, and now we finally have a window of time to hold on to.

The Occultist has just unveiled a new trailer at the Nacon Connect event, telling us that the game is coming next year for PC, Xbox Series and PS5, and that we can now add it to our wishlist. It's certainly not the most accurate information in the world, but at least from the trailer we know the graphics quality is assured. Check it out below.