Dallas shooting targets ICE office in suspected politically-driven attack

HQ

We just got the news that a gunman has opened fire on an Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in Dallas, killing one person and injuring two others before taking his own life. Investigators revealed that the suspect had marked an unused bullet with the phrase "anti-ICE," which officials say points to a political motive behind the violence. Shots were believed to have come from a nearby rooftop in the early hours of the morning, and the FBI is treating the incident as a targeted act. While no law enforcement officers were harmed, authorities stressed that the investigation is still in its early stages and have not released the shooter's identity. What do you think about this? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so through the following link. Go!