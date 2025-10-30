Dallas Mavericks player apologises for "being a distraction" after being arrested with marijuana

HQ

Brandon Williams, reserve guard for Dallas Mavericks, apologised for being "a distraction" after he was found with marijuana and arrested last Saturday, causing him to miss two games.

"I can't really go into further detail. I just want to apologise for just being a distraction. I want to take full accountability", Williams said, after a match where his team won 107-105, and Williams contributed with 20 points and seven rebounds. Williams was arrested in Dallas Fort Worth airport with less than 2 ounces/56 grams of marijuana in his luggage, a substance that stopped being prohibited in the NBA in 2023.

His coach, Jason Kidd, explained that Williams had gone to the funeral of a friend "Going to a funeral for a friend that's passing, having that incident, that's something that he has to deal with. We can all be here to support him."

Dallas Mavericks are currently 12th out of 15 in the Western Conference, with 2 victories and 3 defeats.