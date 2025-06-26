Dallas Mavericks gets Cooper Flagg as No. 1 pick in NBA 2025 Draft

HQ

It's official, Cooper Flagg will be the new face at Dallas Mavericks, and perhaps one of the future stars of NBA. The 18-year-old from the Duke University was the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft, which was secured by Dallas Mavericks after their incredible luck at the lottery: they got the No. 1 with only 1,8% chances.

Some may even call it a conspiracy, as a way for NBA to make amends with the Mavs after they got rid of their star, Luka Doncic, traded to Los Angeles Lakers earlier this year in exchange of Anthony Davis, enraging their fans. Many have yet to forgive Maves General Manager Nico Harrison, who apparently wasn't aware how important Doncic was to the fans.

Flagg, a star in the college basketball circuit in United States, could help them alleviate the pain and finally move on. There are a lot of high hopes set on the player, and it's been widely assumed he would be the No. 1 pick for any lucky team who won the lottery. Mavericks hadn't won the No. 1 overall pick since 1981. With him and Kyrie Irving, who will return to the competition after recovering from his ACL injury and set to return two or three months into next season, as well as Davis, Dallas Mavericks is set to be a competitive team once again.