Dallas Mavericks fans brought a coffin to the stadium to protest about Luka Doncic trade

The unexpected trade between Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers, with Luka Dončić moving to Los Angeles in exchange of Anthony Davis, has had a seismic effect in the NBA world, with fans and commentators still trying to make sense of it all... and having a had time trying. And the epicentre of the earthquake was, naturally, the American Airlines Arena, home of the Dallas Mavericks, wihch hours after the news broke was the place of protests... some of them particularly eccentric.

Luka Doncic was a local hero in Dallas. He led the team to a NBA final last year, their third in history (they won in 2011), and still young, 25, was meant to make history for the Mavs. However, he was unexpectedly traded with Anthony Davis. He is undoubtedly another star, and a better defensive player than the Slovenian, but it's safe to say that Dallas has ended up loosing with the trade.

In response, Mavericks fans gathered outside the stadium on Sunday, throwing away Doncic shirts, chanting "Sell the team!" and, knowing that the Slovenian player didn't know about the trade, directing his anger towards Nico Harrison, General Manager of the Mavericks, saying "Burn in hell".

However, some fans took it a bit further... and even brought a coffin, while listening to "See You Again" by Wiz Khalifa.

After hours of silence, Doncic finally published a statement thanking Dallas Mavericks fans, saying that he thought he'd spend his whole career there.