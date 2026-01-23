esports
Overwatch 2
Dallas Fuel announces Overwatch 2 roster ahead of OWCS season
The Texan franchise recently announced its return after years away.
When the Overwatch League collapsed and ended, many of the franchises that appeared in the league faded into oblivion too. Some managed to evolve and transition to the Overwatch Champions Series, but many essentially retired too. One that faced this fate was the Dallas Fuel, who has been in limbo for years, but is soon making a comeback following Envy being reacquired by original founder Mike "Hastr0" Rufail.
Dallas Fuel will be making its competitive Overwatch return in a couple of weeks at the OWCS 2026 Pre-Season Bootcamp, and with that getting nearer, the organisation has revealed its roster.
The five players and two coaches are the following:
- Luke "Lukemino" Fish
- Rocco "Kronik" Iacobacci
- Park "SeonJun" Seon-jun
- Kim "Kellan" Min-jae
- Christopher "Cjay" Smith
- Eric "Wheats" Perez as a coach
- Kim "Yong" Yong-jin as a coach
How do you think this team will fare in the OWCS?