news
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Dallas Empire parts ways with Clayster

Sadly, the 28-year-old was the first player to be cut following format changes announced for the next CDL season.

Dallas Empire, the winner of the first Call of Duty League competition, has announced that it has parted ways with Clayster following a change in the next season's structure.

For the 2021 season, the competition will be moving to a 4v4 format, which puts all teams in a position where they will need to drop a player. Clayster sadly was the first casualty of this shift and has been released from the team after being an active member for the last 10 months. It's sad news indeed but it won't be long until we hear of other players being released from other teams to adapt to this new format.

Do you think that Dallas Empire made the right call here?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
Dallas Empire

