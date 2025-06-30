Dalai Lama to reveal succession plan while China observes

HQ

The latest news on China . The Dalai Lama is expected to offer insights into his succession during a major religious gathering this week, after saying that his successor will be born outside China and urging his followers to reject anyone chosen by Beijing.

This, of course, could irk China: "China tries to vilify him at every chance... it is trying to frame rules and regulations on how to have the reincarnation of the Dalai Lama in their hand," says the deputy speaker of the Tibetan parliament-in-exile in Dharamshala.

"China is trying to grab this institution... for its political purpose," she added. "We want the incarnation of the Dalai Lama to be born not only for the survival of Tibet as a distinct culture, religion and nation, but also for the well-being of the whole humanity."

While Tibetan officials emphasize the cultural and spiritual importance of the reincarnation process, China maintains it will control the selection of the next leader. The Dalai Lama, living in exile in India, has hinted that his successor may be born outside of China.