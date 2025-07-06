HQ

The latest news on China and India . Celebrating his 90th birthday in the Indian town of Dharamshala, the Dalai Lama has once again defied Beijing by insisting his reincarnation will be decided solely by his own trust, as previously stated (here).

"I join 1.4 billion Indians in extending our warmest wishes to His Holiness the Dalai Lama on his 90th birthday. He has been an enduring symbol of love, compassion, patience and moral discipline," Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on X.

The Tibetan leader, who fled his homeland decades ago, remains a global symbol of peace and spiritual resistance. Surrounded by followers, officials, and celebrities, he reaffirmed his mission to promote human values while quietly dismissing China's claims.