Dalai Lama foresees successor born beyond China

At 89 years old, the Tibetan spiritual leader who fled to India over six decades ago paints a vivid picture in his new book of a future where his successor is born outside the control of China (via Reuters).

Emphasising that this new incarnation will carry forward the mantle of universal compassion and serve as a beacon for Tibetan aspirations for freedom, his narrative challenges the claim by Beijing to choose the next Dalai Lama.

Instead, he insists on a lineage that remains true to its historical and spiritual roots, a stance that underscores the enduring conflict between a tradition steeped in millennia-old customs and a modern political force determined to rewrite its destiny.