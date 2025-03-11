Dalai Lama foresees successor born beyond China

Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文
Indonesia
Polski
日本語
한국어
Čeština
Ελληνικά
Türkçe
Tiếng Việt
عربي
At 89 years old, the Tibetan spiritual leader who fled to India over six decades ago paints a vivid picture in his new book of a future where his successor is born outside the control of China (via Reuters).
Emphasising that this new incarnation will carry forward the mantle of universal compassion and serve as a beacon for Tibetan aspirations for freedom, his narrative challenges the claim by Beijing to choose the next Dalai Lama.
Instead, he insists on a lineage that remains true to its historical and spiritual roots, a stance that underscores the enduring conflict between a tradition steeped in millennia-old customs and a modern political force determined to rewrite its destiny.