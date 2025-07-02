Dalai Lama affirms his trust will choose next reincarnation

HQ

During celebrations marking his upcoming 90th birthday, the Dalai Lama declared that his non-profit foundation will have exclusive authority to recognise his successor, countering China's insistence that it will choose the successor.

"I am affirming that the institution of the Dalai Lama will continue," he said in a statement. "They should accordingly carry out the procedures of search and recognition in accordance with past tradition... no one else has any such authority to interfere in this matter."

His statement reasserts that no external body, including any state actor, should interfere in the centuries-old spiritual process. The announcement appears to challenge ongoing claims by China regarding control over the succession. As always, stay tuned for further updates.