Dakota Johnson says she would 'definitely' return for a Madame Web sequel

HQ

Madame Web is the modern-day Morbius, by the looks of things. I say modern day, but really it has only been a few years since we all went Morb-mode. In any case, the bad reviews and awful-looking plot have us wondering how this film wasn't just locked away in a vault somewhere.

Nevertheless, it seems that its star believes in this story and is up for returning to the character of Madame Web. Speaking with the Inside Total Film podcast (via GamesRadar), Dakota Johnson said: "If they want me to come back then I definitely will, I have no idea what's in store."

If Sony is still intent on making its own Spider-Verse (without Spider-Man, as it seems), they'll likely want to keep a character as significant as Madame Web around. It'll all probably depend on the box office, as the reviews are already in and they do not look good. Even so, that could just send people to make their own conclusions by seeing it in person.