Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans, and Pedro Pascal headline A24's Materialists

A24 continues to prove to be a diamond among the rough that is modern day Hollywood, with the production company continuing to crank out indie and more artistic and original films for cinemas first and foremost. To this end, the next film coming from the studio has been revealed, with this being Celine Song's romantic project Materialists.

This film stars Dakota Johnson as a matchmaker, who at an event comes face-to-face with Pedro Pascal's hunky paramour and an ex-friend/lover played by Chris Evans. This leads to a bit of a complication between the three, as Johnson's protagonist has to decide between the past and a very desirable future.

Materialists will be opening in cinemas on June 13, and you can see the trailer for the movie below as well as its official synopsis.

"A young, ambitious New York City matchmaker finds herself torn between the perfect match and her imperfect ex."