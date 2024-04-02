Daisy Ridley wants to see Finn become a Jedi

The first trailer for Star Wars: The Force Awakens didn't point to Daisy Ridley's Rey as our protagonist, and instead made it seem like Finn would be leading the trilogy to an extent. We even got to see Finn with a lightsaber at the end, which pointed to him becoming a Jedi.

However, as Rey took the reigns of the sequel trilogy, Finn felt like more and more of an afterthought. We never got to see Finn become a fully fledged Jedi, but apparently it's still on the cards.

Speaking with ScreenRant, Daisy Ridley said that she'd "love" to see Finn as a Jedi. "That is above my pay grade. I would love to see that, but that is not a decision for me," she said.

Daisy Ridley's new Star Wars film will see Rey leading a new generation of Jedi. There's no release window for it yet, but with the Star Wars movie calendar being largely empty, something will have to come and fill it soon enough.