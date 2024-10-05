Daisy Ridley wants to ease fans' concerns about the next Star Wars film

HQ

It is already known that a new Star Wars film is on the way and that the movie, known as Star Wars: New Jedi Order, is hoping to release around 2026. Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy (Ms. Marvel) will direct and Daisy Ridley will return in her role as Rey Skywalker.

The film is supposed to be about Rey's attempt to rebuild the fallen Jedi Order, but beyond that, we don't know much more about the plot or who else is connected to it. Given Disney's previous productions in the Star Wars universe, which have unfortunately varied enormously in both ratings and quality, there is a legitimate concern among fans. Ridley now wants to calm these concerns in a statement published in the French magazine Premiere:

After translation, Ridley notes: "My thoughts on the matter are quite simple: if I didn't think it was a story worth telling, I wouldn't have come back."

She continued: "I was simply asked if I wanted to do it, based on an idea, without the script being written yet. But if I hadn't been convinced by the concept, the film wouldn't have seen the light of day. I took the time to think about it for a day and I said to myself that I had a great time on these films. This new adventure seemed fun to me, why say no? Also, there was a strange coincidence: two people told me in the same week that they would love to know what Rey was doing now. I had no idea that there was interest! People really like Rey. I think this new film will be exciting and will advance the franchise in an interesting way."

Ridley undeniably believes strongly in the upcoming film and we will simply have to keep our fingers crossed that it is as good as she hopes. Are you confident about that?