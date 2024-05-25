Daisy Ridley wants John Boyega back in her new Star Wars movie

Daisy Ridley, the actress who played Rey in the sequel trilogy of Star Wars movies, has said that she wants to see one of her new-generation co-stars back with her as she embarks on a new movie set in a galaxy far, far away.

Not much is known about the movie, and Ridley seemed shy to share any details with The Hollywood Reporter, but when asked if she wanted to see the return of John Boyega and Finn, she had the following to say:

"Absolutely, of course. It feels like we should, yeah."

Finn felt like he was dealt a bad hand throughout the sequel films. Staring out as a Stormtrooper gone rogue, he was then separated from Rey's story in the second movie, before feeling like an afterthought in the third. This isn't the first time Ridley has teased Boyega's return. Back in April, she said she wanted to see him become a Jedi.