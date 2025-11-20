Daisy Ridley trades stormtroopers for zombies in We Bury the Dead trailer

Zombies are making a big comeback, and We Bury the Dead is the latest example of a thriller designed to get us intrigued by the idea of undead roaming our world. Rather than following a virus outbreak or the desecration of a burial ground, the zombies in the upcoming Daisy Ridley movie arrive after a military experiment goes wrong.

An experimental bomb accidentally kills a lot of civilians and Ridley's character joins the body retrieval unit hoping to bring her husband back alive. It's known that the experiment caused some to rise from the dead, but initially they're seen as docile things.

As days pass, the creatures with unfinished business become more hostile, and it's only a matter of time before Ridley finds herself surrounded by angry zombies. Check out the trailer for yourself below: