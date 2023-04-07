Daisy Ridley to return as Rey in new Star Wars movie

HQ

While the sequel trilogy hasn't been the best-received Star Wars projects, it did introduce us to an array of exciting new characters, including Daisy Ridley's Rey, who we ultimately discovered was the granddaughter of Sheev Palpatine (the Emperor), but who decided that being a Palpatine wasn't for her and hence forth made the call to go by the name of Rey Skywalker. It was a narrative choice that has split fans ever since, but regardless of whether you liked the end of Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker or not, Rey will returning to A Galaxy Far, Far Away in the future.

As was announced at the Star Wars Celebration in London, Ridley will once again be portraying Rey in an upcoming Star Wars film that is set 15 years after the events of Episode IX. We're told (via Empire) that this film will see Rey rebuilding the Jedi Order and that the movie itself will be directed by Sharmeen Obaid- Chinoy.

There is no mention of when it will release or properly enter production, but at least we know that there will be more Rey in the future.

In a similar vein, it has also been revealed that Star Wars guru Dave Filoni will also be making a feature length Star Wars film that will be about the war that takes place between the Imperial remnants and the New Republic. Essentially, this seems to exist in The Mandalorian time frame for Star Wars.